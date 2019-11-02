Free treatment of Tezgam victims in public hospitals ordered

MULTAN: The Pak-Italian Modern Burn Centre has shifted five passengers, who were injured in Liaqatpur Tezgam Express fire incident, to the Nishtar Hospital and four to the PIMBC general ward for further treatment.

However, the condition of one injured passenger is reportedly critical. PIMBC Director Prof Dr Naheed told The News that all possible facilities were being provided to the injured five passengers shifted to the Nishtar Hospital. He said currently four burnt passengers were under treatment at the PIMBC.

He informed that 46-year-old passenger Abdul Rahman belongs to Mirpur Khas while another passenger Rizwan belongs to Umar Kot. He told that passenger Mukhtar Bashir was 36-year-old and he hails from Mirpur Khas while passenger Rafiq was 36-year-old and belongs to Mirpur Khas. Meanwhile, Commissioner Iftikhar Sahu has ordered free treatment of train incident victims in all public hospitals.