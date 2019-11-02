Indian police rescue baby being buried alive

NEW DELHI: Indian police rescued a baby as its family was about to bury it alive, officials said on Friday. Officers confronted the infant’s grandfather as he held the child in a blanket, while another man dug a hole with his hands on wasteland in a suburb of the southern city of Hyderabad.

The case was made public two weeks after a newborn girl was found in a clay pot at a northern Indian crematorium -- later making headlines for her "miracle" survival. In the latest incident, the two men said the infant had died in hospital. But police, tipped off by a taxi driver made suspicious by the events, said they saw the baby move under the blanket. Both men were detained and later released, with the infant undergoing treatment in hospital while an investigation is carried out.

"They thought the baby had died and were told by other family members not to bring the body home," police officer A. Srinivasulu told AFP. In the other case of the newborn found in a clay pot, the baby was believed to have been left for more than two days before she was found by a man digging a grave for his own newborn daughter.