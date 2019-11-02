No migrant invasion, says Italy’s minister

ROME: Italy’s new Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said in an interview published on Friday that there was no migrant "invasion", countering statements by her anti-immigration predecessor Matteo Salvini.

Lamorgese told the Repubblica newspaper that this year 9,600 migrants and asylum seekers had arrived in Italy, compared to 22,000 in 2018. Repubblica questioned Lamorgese -- a 66-year-old former civil servant who has no political affiliation -- after Salvini spoke of a "tripling" of migrant landings in Italy and called for the "invasion" to stop. "I do not have such information. We are not facing any invasion," said Lamorgese, who took up her role in September after the formation of the new coalition government between the Five Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD).

She said the only increase in arrivals occurred in September 2019. Lamorgese also dismissed Salvini’s comments that Rome would authorise the return to Italy of migrants in Germany on chartered flights. "Nothing has been decided," she said.