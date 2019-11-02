Saud Shakeel to lead Pakistan in ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup

KARACHI: Top-order batsman Saud Shakeel will lead Pakistan at this month’s 50-over ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup, which will be held in Cox’s Bazar and Mirpur, Bangladesh, from November 12.

Rohail Nazir will be the vice-captain. The squad has been jointly selected by the men’s senior and junior selection committees, and, as per the event playing conditions, it includes 11 players under 23 years of age, meaning players born on or after September 1, 1996, were eligible for selection, while the remaining four players are over 23.

Apart from the players impressing the selectors in this season’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the squad also includes Khushdil Shah and Mohammad Hasnain, who are presently on national duty in Australia.