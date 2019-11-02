Bangladesh spinners restrict Pakistan U16s to 238

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Ahosun Habib and Shamsul Islam claimed four and five wickets, respectively, as Pakistan Under-16s were bowled out for 238 in their first innings on the second day of the second three-day match against Bangladesh at KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi.
The play commenced after a day’s rest. Pakistan, resuming their first innings on 127 for three, were dismissed for 238 in 85.4 overs taking a 130-run lead.
Ibrar Afzal (47) and Aliyan Mehmood (32 not out) helped the team post a decent score. Ibrar’s innings included five fours and a six.
Leg-spinner Shamsul took five wickets for 88 in 34 overs. Ahosun with his slow left-arm spin grabbed four wickets for 63 in 21.4 overs.
In return, Bangladesh’s openers provided a confident start of 42 runs. At stumps, the visitors were 64 for one in 36 overs. Minhajul Hasan Magh scored 78-ball 31, which included three fours and a six.
