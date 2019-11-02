Pak juniors waiting for team management to be named, training to begin

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has failed to announce the management of the junior team although it selected a pool of players in early October to prepare for next year’s Junior Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) Cup, Junior Asia Cup and Junior Hockey World Cup.

PHF secretary Asif Bajwa said at the time of the juniors’ selection that the PHF would announce the team management soon.

There have been little activities for Pakistan junior players for a long time. Pakistan could not participate in the Junior Hockey World Cup in 2016 because of India’s machinations.

A former Olympian said Pakistan hockey had suffered a lot because of no activity for juniors. “The juniors are the lifeline of any hockey-playing country as they are to replace the seniors,” he told ‘The News’. “Since our youngsters have been deprived of playing opportunities, the standard and ranking of Pakistan senior team could not be improved,” he explained.

Pakistan senior team failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics when it went down against the Netherlands in the second part of their qualifier. It had managed to hold the hosts to a draw in the first part. Pakistan will also have to appear in the qualifying rounds for World Cup 2022.

Informed sources said that a number of former players were interested in coaching the junior team. PHF is to appoint manager, head coach, a couple of assistant coaches and physical trainer for the junior team.