Ten Doeschate, Van der Merwe take Netherlands into final

DUBAI: Netherlands made sure that impressive streak continued on Friday afternoon with a 21-run win at Dubai International Stadium.

Ryan ten Doeschate and Roelof van der Merwe tag-teamed with a crucial 56-run stand across the final five overs of the first innings.Van der Merwe then provided another key spark in the field, getting the opening duo of Kevin O’Brien and Paul Stirling in consecutive overs, coming on straight after the Powerplay, before Fred Klaassen struck a pair of key blows off consecutive deliveries in the 13th over to derail the Ireland chase, triggering a collapse from 84 for 2 to lose 7 for 24.

Ireland captain Gary Wilson chose to send Netherlands in on what he later described as a spongy wicket that had been watered significantly with four matches to come on it over the next two days.

His bowlers backed up the decision over the initial three-quarters of the innings as the Dutch maneuvered methodically to 102 for 4.

Craig Young tied down the Dutch in the Powerplay, getting Max O’Dowd edging to backward point in the fourth before bowling Colin Ackermann with a yorker in the sixth to make it 27 for 2.

Pieter Seelaar grafted with Ben Cooper in an effort to push the innings along but the pair struggled to generate momentum. Seelaar gloved a short ball from Boyd Rankin through to Wilson for 21 off 22 balls in the 12th before Cooper was bowled for 37.

The experienced duo of ten Doeschate and van der Merwe punished Ireland as well for some sloppy fielding across the final stages to push the Dutch past 150.

Ireland’s chase benefited from some equally haphazard fielding from the Dutch. Both Stirling and O’Brien were put down off Klaassen on 22 and 10 respectively in the fifth over. O’Brien then smacked two boundaries off Paul van Meekeren.

But van der Merwe cemented his case for Man of the Match at the conclusion of the Powerplay when he induced a false drive from O’Brien to long-off at the end of the seventh.