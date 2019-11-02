Train tragedy

The whole nation was completely shocked about the more than 75 people who were killed due to an apparent blast caused by a gas cylinder in a Tezgam train near Rahimyar Khan. According to some passengers, the train kept on pacing forward despite the ferocious fire. Ironically, gas cylinders are noticeably prohibited items that cannot be carried as luggage.

What is lacking is the responsibility of the railways to ensure safety guidelines which are supposed to be monitored by authorities. Placing the blame on passengers without proper strict monitoring is tantamount to throwing away the incident in the same old junk-box. The concerned authorities must ensure safety measures to prevent such casualties and take all measures to ascertain the real cause of the incident. Let’s not make life this cheap in Pakistan.

Nasir Soomro

Karachi

*****

Yet another train accident took place in the Railways, this time in Liaquatpur, where 74 passengers lost their lives and 40 sustained multiple injuries. Tain accidents have been taking place routinely across the country, and during the past one year, there have been 80 train accidents. In the tenure of the incumbent railways minister, seven such gut-wrenching train accidents have occurred, where many people lost their lives and Pak Railways has had to bear millions of loss.

Instead of taking responsibility for the deplorable conditions of the railways system, Railways Minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmed shifted the blame to the passengers. He should focus on his work and take immediate measures to improve the dilapidated conditions of our railways to avoid such incidents in the future.

Riaz Ahmad Soomro

Shikarpur