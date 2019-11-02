Tezgam inferno

The lives of common citizens seem to have no relevance in this country, given the non-serious attitude and fate of numerous investigations ordered following such incidences where scores of innocent citizens of Pakistan lost their lives. Whether it be the January 2013 Baldia Town factory fire where over 289 people lost their lives, or the Peshawar APS massacre in December 2014 in which 149 including 132 students were gunned down by six TTP gunmen, or the recent cold-blooded massacre at Sahiwal, other than messages of condemnation, no concrete investigations were conducted nor the guilty punished. The primary function of the state and its institutions is to protect the lives of citizens. Even after six years of the Baldia Town Factory inferno, nobody has been prosecuted. Political exigencies and short-term benefits prevail. However, when the state has will, as displayed when extremists made an unsuccessful bid to assassinate former military dictator Musharraf in December 2003, those responsible were punished. The crime scene was secured for almost six weeks to gather forensic evidence.

Over 74 passengers have been burned alive in Tezgam inferno and 45 injured. Within hours of the tragic incident and no investigations, the minister for railways had the audacity to blame passengers for using gas cylinders and stoves, forgetting that it was the duty of the staff to prevent restricted items on board the train. Compare this with the December 14, 2012 tragic incident in Newtown Connecticut USA, where 26 innocent children including six adults were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School. National mourning was declared and the flag flown at half-staff at the White House and other federal government facilities worldwide.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore