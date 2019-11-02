Visit from the Bank

The arrival of the World Bank president was set to stir some excitement in the top of the government. Much like the visit of former IMF chief Christine Lagarde three years ago, the noise has been all positive from the visit. Those who listened to the World Bank president talk could have thought that he was talking about a different economy. Much was made of Pakistan’s improvement in the Ease of Doing Business index. But when the WB president spoke about reforms that would create better jobs, higher incomes, and attract more investment, it did make one wonder what country was being talked about. The self-congratulation by the sitting government is also rather worrying. For the visit of the WB president, the government decided to put up a Doing Business Reforms Exhibition. One could give them credit for putting up a strong face in tough times, but the trouble is that doing so means that the government could end up avoiding a serious conversation with the visiting delegation about the state of the economy. While there was value in remaining optimistic about the economy publicly, the moment has long passed.

The government has made a set of serious choices that have slowed down the economy and increased inflation manifold. It cannot begin to pretend that the consequences of those choices are over. This is why any conversation with the WB delegation needs to be serious and somber, and not about patting oneself on the back. With the WB president offered support for reforms, it is the government that should be telling the bank what kind of reforms the country needs, rather than the other way round. This is a conversation that will not happen as long as the government feels satisfied about its improvement in the EODB index. The real question of attracting business to the country does not lie in contract enforcement reforms. It lies in creating confidence in both consumers and investors – and creating a climate where business is free to operate. One cannot fault the government for insisting that it agrees with this objective. Certainly, the PM Imran Khan admitted that the EODB rating improvement is only the beginning and there was a long way to go. What would also be good to know is what tangible outcomes the government wants to come out of the WB visit. We hope there is more to see in this space.