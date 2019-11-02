New status for Kashmir

The disputed territory of Kashmir, or more correctly the part of it occupied by India, has now been swallowed up by India. On Thursday, Kashmir was divided into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Under the Indian constitution, a union territory, unlike a state, is managed by the federal government. Lieutenant governors have been appointed for both Ladakh and Kashmir. The special status for Kashmir, giving the state autonomy and a government, was ended in early August by the withdrawal of Article 370 by the BJP government in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi insists this new arrangement will “end terrorism in Kashmir.” He has also snidely hinted that Pakistan was behind this terrorism. But the decision of course is in violation of UN resolutions and against the will of Kashmiri people who have repeatedly demanded their right to determine their own destiny. Since the special status of Kashmir was pulled away from it, there has been a lockdown in the former state, which has now lasted 88 days. A news blackout prevents people from around the world hearing what is happening in that troubled area where security troops remain posted in large numbers and observers from outside the Subcontinent have been denied permission by the New Delhi government to visit Srinagar or other parts of Kashmir without escort. This has been protested by international human rights monitors.

The reaction to the formal creation of the two union territories was very different in the two entities. In Jammu and Kashmir, there were words of quiet protest from those asked in the streets. In Ladakh and its capital Leh, there was at least some celebration. Since the sixth or seventh century, Ladakh, to which Buddhism traveled from central India via Tibet, has been variably held by Tibet, India and China. Even today, China claims portions of it. There has of course been no referendum but the reported reaction in Leh demonstrates the complexities involved in the Kashmir question. The issue of Gilgit Baltistan, once a part of the former princely state, is also a part of these difficulties.

New Delhi remains totally unrepentant over its decision. The move now means there are 28 states in India, with the state of Kashmir no longer in existence. There have been words of warning and protest from US senators, the UN and rights activists around the world. The Indian Supreme Court continues to hear the case. A reply to its questions is to be handed over by the Indian government this week. But for the people in Kashmir, the new status simply makes their lives harder. They now no longer enjoy even the limited rights they held in the past. Wresting Jammu and Kashmir back from India will not be an easy task. Pakistan has been active in advocating the rights of Kashmiris to self-determination. But we will need a louder voice raised from around the world if any change is to be made. Meanwhile, suffering in Kashmir continues and the hold of the Indian central government will in no way help the Kashmiris solve the issues they confront as the key victims of this scenario.