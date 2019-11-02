close
Sat Nov 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 2, 2019

Owners told to take possession of plots in Scheme 42

Karachi

People who have been allotted plots in Scheme 42 of Lyari Development Authority (LDA) and who are yet to take possession of their land will be given one more chance for the purpose with letters to be sent to their residential addresses, and advertisements in newspapers will be published informing them about the unoccupied status of their properties.

The decision to this effect was reached on Friday when Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah chaired a meeting at the main office of the LDA. He directed the officials concerned of the LDA that all formalities should be completed at the earliest so that the property owners of Scheme 42 could start construction of houses on their plots at the earliest.

The minister directed the officials to engage the services of watchmen to guard the vacant plots of Scheme 42 so as to save them from encroachments.

