Tezgam incident eyewitness disputes Sh Rashid’s account

ISLAMABAD: A passenger of Tezgam train has disputed the statements of Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed that the incident took place due to gas cylinders carried by tableeghi jamaat members.

In a video that went viral, the where the cylinders were not allowed, he said, adding that they were told by railway personnel that it was in fact due to a short circuit in the ceiling fan, Geo News reported.

He claimed the fan had not been repaired for the past four days. The eyewitness added that there were no fire extinguishers in the carriages and rejected the railways minster’s statement that tableeghi jamaat passengers were behind the incident. eyewitness claimed that the fire could not be attributed to the gas cylinder blast as all the cylinders were emptied at the station. The fire broke out in the AC sleeper.