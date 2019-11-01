close
Fri Nov 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2019

Over 1,100 Sikh yatrees reach Nankana

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2019

NANKANA SAHIB: More than 1,100 Indian Sikh yatrees arrived at Gurdawara Janamastan on Thursday to participate in festivities of 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. The yatrees brought a procession of Guru Granth Sahib by keeping it in a palanquin of gold from India. A warm reception was given to them by the staffers of Evacuee Trust Property Board and manager gurdawara Ettique Gillani.Later, the yatrees performed their religious rituals, including Matha Teki. The district police took strict security measures to avoid any untoward incident.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan