Over 1,100 Sikh yatrees reach Nankana

NANKANA SAHIB: More than 1,100 Indian Sikh yatrees arrived at Gurdawara Janamastan on Thursday to participate in festivities of 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. The yatrees brought a procession of Guru Granth Sahib by keeping it in a palanquin of gold from India. A warm reception was given to them by the staffers of Evacuee Trust Property Board and manager gurdawara Ettique Gillani.Later, the yatrees performed their religious rituals, including Matha Teki. The district police took strict security measures to avoid any untoward incident.