No hurdles in way of Azadi March: KP govt

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister's Adviser Ajmal Wazir Khan said on Thursday that there were no hurdles for the participants of "Azadi March" in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as roads, businesses and educational institutions remained open.

Addressing a press conference, Ajmal Wazir said that it was the first time in the history of the country that not a single road was blocked for protestors. He believed the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) had no agenda for the long march. The adviser stated that the government was following the agreement with opposition parties, and hoped the opposition would honour the agreement as well. He said that containers on roadsides were not meant to block roads, but will facilitate journalists in the coverage.