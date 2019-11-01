Gas supply to defaulters cut off

LAHORE: The SNGPL, in continuation with its recovery derive against defaulters, has cut off connections of domestic consumers including government servants and state institutions due to non-payment of outstanding gas bills despite serving notices.

An SNGPL spokesman Thursday said a total amount of Rs. 4.6 million is payable against gas bills. The defaulters include Secretary Jamia Masjid Quba Plot No.3 Sector I-8 Islamabad (Rs. 572,490), Superintendent University Law College Hostel Old Campus Khalid Bin Waleed Hall Lahore (Rs. 508,950), MS, TB Hospital Bilal Gunj Lahore (Rs.334,070 ), SP Office Attock (Rs.223,600 ), Incharge Mohtamim Madrissa Qasim ul Aloom Mohammadi Park Sanda Khurd Lahore (Rs. 240,260), Dy. Director Pakistan Institute of Archeology Research Lahore (Rs.210,340 ), Incharge Log Area Officers Mess Peshawar (Rs. 191,980), Director Drug Testing Lab Birdwood Road Lahore (Rs. 190,660), Principal FG Boys High School Tarnol Islamabad (Rs. 181,670), Chief Traffic Police Officer Thokar Niaz Baig Multan Road Lahore (Rs. 142,560), Post Master General Inspection Quarter 215-Riwaz Garden Lahore (Rs. 141,390), Admin Officer Hostel Academy of Education Planning Management Sector G-8/1 Islamabad (Rs.137,830 ), Deputy Commissioner Office Attock (Rs. 134,320), DG National Institute of Science & Technical Education H-8 Lahore (Rs. 127,320), Dy. Director Building II Community Centre 239-A New Muslim Town Lahore (Rs. 125,610), Head Master Govt. Elementary School for Boys Hazara Road Hassanabadal. (Rs. 121,090), Incharge Vocational Training Institute Abdul Khaliq Colony Kasur (Rs. 121,060), Head Mistress Govt. Girls High School Bheen Tehsil District Chakwal (Rs. 121,000), District Officer Forest Attock (Rs. 120,670), Divisional Engineer-I PR , Guard Running Room Railways Station Lahore (Rs. 120,640), Principal Islamabad Model College for Boys Sector F-11/3 Islamabad (Rs. 118,040), MS THQ Hospital Pindi Gheb (Rs. 113,600), Principal Govt. Degree College for Women Gowal Mandi Lahore (Rs. 111,830), Head Mistress FG Junior Model School Sector G-10/1 Islamabad (Rs. 107,640) and Head Mistress Govt. Girls Model School G-10/1 Islamabad (Rs. 101,620).