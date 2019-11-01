PO killed in encounter

close
Fri Nov 01, 2019
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2019

BUREWALA: A proclaimed offender (PO) was killed in a police encounter at Ghafoor Wah area of Luddan police on Thursday.

According to Vehari District Police Officer (DPO) Akhtar Farooq, PO Sajid alias Saji Qazi and his accomplices were looting the locals at Ghafoor Wah when the police arrived, they opened fire on the police party. The PO was found dead when the police retaliated. Three accomplices of the PO escaped taking the advantage of the darkness.

The DPO said the PO was involved in murder and robbery incidents and was wanted by police of Vehari, Pakpattan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar districts.

