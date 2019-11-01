close
Fri Nov 01, 2019
Obaid Abrar Khan
November 1, 2019

IHC to entertain important pleas even on off days

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: After the bail of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on last Saturday, the Islamabad High court (IHC) Thursday issued official notification to entertain important petitions on weekends, even on designated holidays. The IHC deputy registrar has issued a notification in this regard which stated that the IHC would hear the emergency cases even in other than office hours. Six officers are nominated to see such cases, who would be available after the office time, whereas additional registrar would be available round the clock on phone for any emergency matter. The notification states that emergency matters included 'threat to the life of any prisoner and the matter, the IHC chief justice considers it for immediate hearing etc.

The notification carries contact details of all the focal personnel to file petitions along with the additional registrar of the Islamabad High Court who may be contacted in case of emergency.

The IT Department was directed to upload notification along with contact details of nominated officials on the website of the IHC.

