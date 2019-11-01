Asma Jahangir group: clinches top slot in SCBA polls

LAHORE: Syed Qalbe Hassan of the Independent group, known commonly as Asma Jahangir group, was elected as the president of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA)

for year 2019-20 on Thursday.

However, the slot of secretary was secured by Shamimur Rehman Malik of Hamid Khan-led Professional group.

As per unofficial results, Hassan secured 1,381 votes against 950 votes, bagged by his rival Shoaib Shaheen of the Professional Group.

Both candidates hail from

Islamabad as this year the top slot was reserved for the Capital as per

rotation policy. Hassan enjoyed the backing of PML-N Lawyers Forum, People’s Lawyers’ Forum and PML-Q Lawyers’ wing. Pakistan Bar Council members Ahsan Bhoon, Azam Nazir Tarar, Abid Saqi, former governor Sardar Latif Khan Khosa, Ali Ahmad Kurd and Khalid Ranjha were among the main supporters of Hassan. In his victory speech, Qalbe Hassan vowed to fulfil all promises he made with lawyers and serve the community irrespective of any political biases. He thanked the voters for giving him mandate. As the results were announced at Lahore registry, the supporters of winning candidates burst into chants. They showered rose-petals on the winners and danced to the drum beats.

Shamimur Rehman Malik was elected as secretary with 1,175 votes while his rival Rana Shahzad Farooq got 1,125. Ghulam Murtaza Chaudhry was elected as vice president from Punjab while counting on three more seats of vice presidents for other provinces, one each seat of additional secretary and finance secretary was in progress.

As many as 3,162 members were to exercise their right to vote in the polling to be held in all four provinces. In Lahore, 981 cast their votes out of a total 1,299 members. Polling stations were set up in Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Islamabad and other cities.

Tezgam incident eyewitness disputes Sh Rashid’s account

By News report

ISLAMABAD: A passenger of Tezgam train has disputed the statements of Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed that the incident took place due to gas cylinders carried by tableeghi jamaat members. In a video that went viral, the eyewitness claimed that the fire could not be attributed to the gas cylinder blast as all the cylinders were emptied at the station. The fire broke out in the AC sleeper where the cylinders were not allowed, he said, adding that they were told by railway personnel that it was in fact due to a short circuit in the ceiling fan, Geo News reported. He claimed the fan had not been repaired for the past four days. The eyewitness added that there were no fire extinguishers in the carriages and rejected the railways minster’s statement that tableeghi jamaat passengers were behind the incident.