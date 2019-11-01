close
Fri Nov 01, 2019
November 1, 2019

Indians have smallest brains in the world

Top Story

 
November 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Researchers including those from IIIT Hyderabad developed the first Indian human brain atlas which revealed that India has some of the smallest brains in the world.

The study found there is a significant difference in the shape and size of the brain between Indians, Chinese, Koreans and Caucasians. The brain size of Indians is smaller in height, width, and volume in comparison with the western and other eastern populations, reported the India Today.

