Nawaz’s health indicates stability

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s health indicates stability sans signs of deterioration in vital indicators in the last few days as the specialists have succeeded in bringing harmony in functioning of organs with conflicting reaction to medications.

The ex-PM remains under treatment at the Services Hospital for the 10th consecutive day on Thursday under close monitoring of renowned specialists of various medical disciplines among a 10-member Special Medical Board. The young doctors and other medical staff have, however, boycotted their duties for the second consecutive day on Thursday in connection with their ongoing strike in hospitals on the call of the Grand Health Alliance (GHA). The members of the Special Medical Board, with their expertise and dedication, have been able to strike a delicate balance among major organs with a tendency to react differently to medication for one organ and vice versa.

However, the doctors still face a challenge to maintain consistency and gradual improvement in functioning of vital indicators in order to help Nawaz Sharif attain recovery for his co-morbidities.

“Though ECG report shows normal functioning of heart, the real concern, however, still remains fluctuation in sugar level. Nawaz Sharif’s fasting sugar is around 200, which compelled doctors to revise medication,” a source close to the medical board told The News. Earlier, the doctors have successfully achieved a perfect balance between the respective treatments for heart and blood cells. The medical board decided to conduct PET scan of the ex-PM from the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) on normalization of sugar level. The Special Medical Board, headed by Principal SIMS/SHL Prof Dr Mahmood Ayyaz examined Nawaz Sharif on Thursday and evaluated the existing reports and took fresh samples for further investigations.

The board confirmed increase in platelets count to 51,000 on Thursday from Wednesday’s 35,000, showing an increase of 16,000 platelets produced by bone marrow. The board also consulted Prof Dr Tahir Shamsi, Consultant Hematologist from Karachi, on telephone, apprised him about increase in platelets count and discussed treatment plan accordingly. Sources said the medical board is conducting diagnostic tests for blood cells from three different laboratories to ensure optimum accuracy of the results.

The specialists expected natural increase in platelets count on day-to-day basis. As bone marrow is functioning normally, the doctors said, the platelets count is expected to increase by 5,000 to 6,000 every day.

Consultant Cardiologists Prof Saqib Shafi, Head of Punjab Institute of Cardiology, and Prof Zubair Akram from the Jinnah Hospital, also examined Nawaz’s health condition. Though the health condition of Nawaz Sharif is much better and is gradually improving, the doctors say he would not be discharged from the hospital till complete recovery.

Nawaz Sharif’s body weight had also reduced from 102kg to 98kg on Thursday, which showed an overall 9kg drop in weight in the last 10 days from 107kg recorded when he was admitted to the hospital on October 21.

Prof Dr Mahmood Ayyaz, while talking to the media on Thursday, confirmed that Nawaz Sharif’s platelets count was increasing naturally. “The platelets-enhancing medicines will not be given anymore because they affect kidneys. The platelets deficiency has already caused enough damage in body,” he added. He also confirmed that junior doctors, nurses and paramedical staff had boycotted duties in the VVIP Block for the second day on Thursday.