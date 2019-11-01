close
Fri Nov 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2019

FIP Ambassador’s Polo Cup

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2019

LAHORE: Two matches will be contested on Friday (today) in the Gul Ahmed 104th FIP Ambassador’s Polo Cup 2019 with Polo in Pink event here at the Lahore Polo Club.

In the first match of the day to be played at 2:45 pm, Adisseo will take on Remington Pharma/Guard Group. Adisseo team consists of Jason Crane, Abdul Haye Mehta, Ronald Zurcher and Atif Yar Tiwana while Remington Pharma/Guard Group team includes David Payne, Dr Faisal Qadeer Khokhar, Kaveh Atrak and Taimur Ali Malik. The second match of the day will be conducted between Master Paints and Diamond Paints at 3:45 pm. Master Paints team has Farooq Amin Sufi, Babar Monnoo, Dr Tanveer Khan and Rodrick Vere Nicoll while Diamond Paints team comprises Mike Egan, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, Mir Shoaib Ahmed and Iqbal Jumabhoy.

Lahore Polo Club (LPC) President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana said that he is grateful to international polo players, who came to play high-quality polo here. “I hope the foreign players will not only appreciate the level of polo in Pakistan but also laud the love, respect and hospitality of Pakistani people.”

