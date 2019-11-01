Toronto FC reach MLS Cup final

LOS ANGELES: Toronto FC are headed back to a third MLS Cup final in four years after beating defending champions Atlanta United 2-1 Wednesday in the Eastern Conference final in Atlanta. Nick DeLeon’s long-range blast in the 78th minute — his fifth career playoff goal, broke a 1-1 deadlock and proved enough to end Atlanta’s reign. DeLeon seized upon a pass from Alejandro Pozuelo, turned at the top of the penalty area and fired past diving Atlanta keeper Brad Guzan for the game-winner. Atlanta had got off to a flying start, sweeping forward from the kick off and taking the lead after only four minutes. A speculative ball over the top from Ezequiel Barco allowed Pity Martinez to spring the Toronto FC trap. The Argentine attacking midfielder advanced towards goal and then squared unselfishly for Julian Gressel for the simplest of finishes.