New scheme for wrestling promotion in the offing

LAHORE: Pakistan’s celebrated wrestler Inam Butt called on Vice-Chairman Sports Board Punjab Rao Zahid Qayyum and DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday. Director Admin Javed Chohan, Pakistan Wrestling Federation Secretary Arshad Sattar, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Secretary Punjab Olympic Association Idris Haider Khawaja and Deputy Director Rauf Bajwa were also present during the meeting. Rao Zahid Qayyum and Adnan Arshad Aulakh congratulated wrestler Inam Butt for winning gold medal in World Beach Games wrestling event in Doha. They appreciated feats of premier wrestler Inam Butt saying that the entire nation is proud of his remarkable accomplishments. “SBP will continue to extend every possible facility for the promotion of wrestling in the country”. DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, on this occasion, announced that Sports Board Punjab is going to introduce a scheme for the promotion wrestling in Punjab in near future. “Wrestling is quite famous in Pakistan and Inam Butt’s latest achievement will play a key role in further popularizing this game among the youth of the country,” he added.