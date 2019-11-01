National Games: Punjab training camps in progress

LAHORE: The camp training of Punjab’s different teams remained underway on Thursday for the preparation of 33rd edition of National Games being staged at Peshawar in November 2019.

Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, in a statement on Thursday, stressed upon the Punjab athletes to prepare themselves fully for the grand event of National Games. “All the participating teams have top class athletes in their ranks and our players should not take their opponents lightly in the National Games,” he added.

Expert coaches conducted basketball, table tennis, badminton, karate, taekwondo and volleyball training camps at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall, athletics, boxing, rugby camps at Punjab Stadium while the hockey camp is in progress at National Hockey Stadium.

According to detail, 18 boys and 12 girls attended the athletics camp at Punjab Stadium while the strength of other camps remained as follow: kabaddi 10 boys, rugby 12 boys and 12 girls, badminton 6 boys and 6 girls, basketball 14 boys and 14 girls, boxing 12 boys, hockey 22 boys and 22 girls, karate 10 boys and 8 girls, taekwondo, 10 boys and 8 girls, table tennis 6 boys and 6 girls, volleyball 14 boys and 14 girls and judo camp has 8 boys and 6 girl probables for the preparation of grand event of National Games.