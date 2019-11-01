close
Fri Nov 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2019

Abubakar stars in Islamia College victory

Sports

LAHORE: Abubakar hit a sparkling century (133) as Government Islamia College Railway Road registered a thrilling 12-run victory over Ghaziabad Sports on Thursday.

Scores: Government Islamia College 238 (Abu bakar 133, Awais 30, AlI 3/28, Wasim 3/34). Ghaziabad Sports 236 (Waqas 39, Daud 36, Adeel19, Muhammad Waleed 4/31, Hashir 3/41,Ismail 2/35).

