Abubakar stars in Islamia College victory

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Abubakar hit a sparkling century (133) as Government Islamia College Railway Road registered a thrilling 12-run victory over Ghaziabad Sports on Thursday.
Scores: Government Islamia College 238 (Abu bakar 133, Awais 30, AlI 3/28, Wasim 3/34). Ghaziabad Sports 236 (Waqas 39, Daud 36, Adeel19, Muhammad Waleed 4/31, Hashir 3/41,Ismail 2/35).
LAHORE: Abubakar hit a sparkling century (133) as Government Islamia College Railway Road registered a thrilling 12-run victory over Ghaziabad Sports on Thursday.
Scores: Government Islamia College 238 (Abu bakar 133, Awais 30, AlI 3/28, Wasim 3/34). Ghaziabad Sports 236 (Waqas 39, Daud 36, Adeel19, Muhammad Waleed 4/31, Hashir 3/41,Ismail 2/35).