Battle of Qalanadars begins today

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars after its selection process spanning through three-day trials named its captains of the six community teams for the Battle of Qalandars tournament. The trials held from October 26 to 28 at Qalandars High Performance Centre, picked six teams which will now be seen in action in a six-day tournament at community level. The Battle of Qalandars will be held from November 1 to 6 and daily three matches will be played between teams named as Cantt Warriors, Mughalpura Royals, Model Town Panthers, Gulberg Nawabs, Shahdara Sherdils and Bhati Bahadurs. Discarded opener M Hafeez and former NCA coach Aaqib Javed watched the players in the trials.