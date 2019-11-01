Two matches decided in Veterans Cricket

LAHORE: Another two matches were played in the 1st FBR-Railways Veterans Cricket Championship on Thursday. At Faisal Cricket Ground Amar Cables beat Muridke Tigers by 8 wickets.

Scores: Muridke Tigers 162 all out after 30 overs (M Shakeel 49, Khalid Saleem 33, Rehan Rauf 3/26, Rehman Qadir 3/36, Ahmad Shahab 2/23). Amar Cables 163/2 after 18.4 overs (Ahmad Shahab 52, Afzal Shah 39, Dastageer Butt 42*, Shahid Mansoor 19). At Valencia Ground Shah Jamal Greens won by 7 wickets against Naseer Memorial Club).

Scores: Naseer Memorial 187 all out after 29.4 overs (M Ashraf 46, Touqeer Ahmad 40 and Mian Imtiaz 32*, Hafiz Saeed 3/23 and Azeem Aslam 3/26). Shah Jamal Greens 188/3 after 15.5 overs (Irfan Suleman 128, Salman Khalid 33*, Touqeer Ahmad 3/39).