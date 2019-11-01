close
Fri Nov 01, 2019
Balochistan-KP QAT clash drawn

Sports

LAHORE: The fifth round match in the first-class Quaid-i-Azam Trophy between Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ended in a draw at Quetta’s Bugti Stadium. Chasing a victory target of 306, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 220 for five in 45 overs when stumps were drawn for the fourth and final day. After losing their captain Sahibzada Farhan (22) with 48 runs on the board, Israrullah and Ashfaq Ahmed hit aggressive half-centuries which helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa maintain a healthy run-rate of over 4.5 runs. Israrullah cracked a run-a-ball 85 before getting dismissed by Yasir Shah. His knock included 13 fours and a six. This was his second half-century of the match. Ashfaq, from the other end, scored 51 runs off 64 balls, hitting seven fours. Yasir, the Pakistan leg-spinner, followed his four wickets in the first innings with the figures of two for 62, while Taj Wali and Akif Javed took a wicket apiece.

Scores in brief: Balochistan 553-8 declared, 145.4 overs (Imran Butt 214, Imran Farhat 134, Bismillah Khan 75, Awais Zia 69; Sajid Khan 3-126, Imran Khan Sr. 2-87) and 158-8 declared, 43 overs (Imran Butt 29, Awais Zia 27, Imran Farhat 25*, Sajid Shah 5-36).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 406 all out, 103.3 overs (Adil Amin 109, Sahibzada Farhan 86, Israrullah 77, Khalid Usman 56, Zohaib Khan 37; Yasir Shah 4-111, M Asghar 4-107) and 220-5, 45 overs (Israrullah 85, Ashfaq Ahmed 51, Zohaib Khan 32 not out, Sahibzada Farhan 22; Yasir Shah 2-62). Result: Match drawn.

