T20 WC qualifiers set to be axed for 2021

DUBAI: The ongoing T20 World Cup Global Qualifier will likely be the last edition of the event, with qualifiers for the 2021 World Cup instead coming directly from regional finals. With the 2021 event in India, which replaced the Champions Trophy, coming hard on the heels of the 2020 edition, it appears the schedule squeeze has prompted the ICC to do away with the showpiece Associate tournament, which has been a fixture on the calendar since the first edition in 2008.

Under the current qualification system, some 60 countries first contested 12 sub-regional tournaments, the first of which was held in Buenos Aires in February of last year, with the top teams progressing to five regional finals, from which seven teams went through to the global tournament to join hosts UAE together with the four qualifiers from the previous WT20 in 2016, with Nigeria coming in as replacements for the suspended Zimbabwe. Six sides won through to claim their berths at the 2020 World Cup over the last week, with Ireland and Papua New Guinea winning their respective groups, the Netherlands and Namibia the qualifying quarter finals, and Scotland and Oman claiming the final spots in the eliminator playoffs yesterday.

Under the proposed qualification system for 2021, those six sides will have a chance to secure their berths at the 2021 World Cup by winning through to the Super 12s stage at the 2020 edition. The six teams will join Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in a preliminary qualifying round split across two groups, with the top two from each joining the top eight teams in the Super 12s and guaranteeing qualification for 2021, with the remaining four dropping back to regional qualification.

In effect, the system also guarantees the eight full member sides already in the Super 12s exemption from any form of qualifcation for 2021, with only four qualification spots on offer for 2021.