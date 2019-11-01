Man United’s confidence on the rise

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Three successive away wins have done wonders for Manchester United’s confidence following a difficult patch, according to striker Marcus Rashford. Rashford celebrated his 22nd birthday a day early in some style on Wednesday scoring both United’s goals as they beat Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge to progress to the League Cup quarter-finals.
