Fri Nov 01, 2019
AFP
November 1, 2019

Man United’s confidence on the rise

Sports

AFP
November 1, 2019

LONDON: Three successive away wins have done wonders for Manchester United’s confidence following a difficult patch, according to striker Marcus Rashford. Rashford celebrated his 22nd birthday a day early in some style on Wednesday scoring both United’s goals as they beat Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge to progress to the League Cup quarter-finals.

