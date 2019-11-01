close
Fri Nov 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2019

Taekwondo: Korean coach due on 7th

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Korean taekwondo coach Han Sangsu, is due on November 7 to train Pakistan athletes for the future international events. The main purpose of hiring Han Sangsu is said to help train national taekwondo players for South Asian Games as well as for the Asian Games and 2020 Olympic Qualification Round. All Pakistan Taekwondo Federation affiliated units and local coaches will also benefit from Korean coach services.

