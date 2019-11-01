Taekwondo: Korean coach due on 7th

ISLAMABAD: Korean taekwondo coach Han Sangsu, is due on November 7 to train Pakistan athletes for the future international events. The main purpose of hiring Han Sangsu is said to help train national taekwondo players for South Asian Games as well as for the Asian Games and 2020 Olympic Qualification Round. All Pakistan Taekwondo Federation affiliated units and local coaches will also benefit from Korean coach services.