PCB invites S Africa for T20 tour

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan revealed that they are in talks with Cricket South Africa (CSA) to tour Pakistan for a short T20I series next year. Talking to the media on Thursday, Wasim said that they have invited South Africa cricket team to play a T20I series in March next year. The CSA is considering the option and will be replying shortly. Moreover, the discussion to host Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) is also underway, he revealed. “The revival of international cricket has gained ground very quickly. We have increased our efforts to bring big teams to Pakistan and hope things will get better and better. “We are in talks with CSA and getting a positive response from them. I hope South Africa will tour Pakistan in March next year,” he said. Wasim also talked about the response from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) towards sending their team to play Test series in Pakistan in December this year. The PCB has already sent the schedule to the SLC according to which Karachi and Rawalpindi will host a Test match each. “We are waiting for their response on the schedule. After hosting them successfully for the shorter format series, we are looking forward to their arrival in Pakistan for historic Test series,” he concluded.