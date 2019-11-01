Simmons backs Holder, Pollard

KINGSTON: Returning West Indies coach Phil Simmons has backed his two captains’ ability to get the most of their players, and suggested that Jason Holder will benefit from the decision to hand the white-ball reins to Kieron Pollard.

In an interview Simmons said that Pollard - who was appointed captain of the limited-overs teams in September despite not having played an ODI since 2016 - is capable of “leading from the front” with the bat.

“It showed in the T20Is with India,” Simmons said. “He took the reins and led in those. That’s what I expect from him: that responsibility of being captain is going to make him want to always be on top of the runs and leading from the front. He is that kind of a leader - even though he asks you to do something, it is not something he wouldn’t do or he wouldn’t want to do.”

Pollard was the leading run-scorer in that series with scores of 58, 8* and 49, and Simmons said that he expected that form to continue.

“I expect a lot of runs to come from him. Hopefully he doesn’t get to bat where he’s batting much because the top order should be performing now - they have been around for a while in both those two forms.”And Simmons pointed to Pollard’s career as evidence that he stands up whenever he is under pressure.

“A lot of people write him off,” Simmons said. “The pressure always makes him stand up. If you look at his career, every time he’s under pressure he stands up and he shows ‘look, I’ve had a blip, but I’m back’. Pollard takes over as ODI captain after a difficult World Cup, in which Holder’s side won just two matches and finished ninth in the ten-team round-robin group stage.