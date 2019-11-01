Quaid Trophy: Central Punjab draw with Sindh

LAHORE: The four-day first-class Quaid-i-Azam Trophy fifth-round fixture between Central Punjab and Sindh ended in a draw at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium.

Set a target of 331, Sindh had half of their batting lineup back in the pavilion with only 68 runs on board as fast-bowler Naseem Shah continued his impressive form. After Central Punjab had declared at 273 for five in the morning session after adding 81 runs to their overnight 192 for two, the young pacer had Sindh at 17 for one, as he bowled Abid Ali for the second time in the match, when Lunch was taken. The 16-year-old right-arm pacer took two more wickets in the evening session as his wicket tally for the match went to nine for 111 runs. Sindh’s fightback was led by captain Sarfraz Ahmed. The wicketkeeper-batsman scored a 62-ball 54 before he was dismissed by Naseem.

Sarfaraz spent 75 minutes at the crease and hit seven fours. Opener Khurram Manzoor, who scored 28 runs from his 84-ball stay at the crease, was the other noticeable batsman in the innings. The right-handed batsman had cracked five fours in the 134 minutes he spent in the middle. With two wickets for 45 runs, spinner Zafar Gohar was the other bowler to have sent shivers down the Sindh’s camp as the left-arm spinner took the wickets of Asad Shafiq (eight) and Kashif Bhatti (0). Earlier, Central Punjab’s Salman Butt completed his 24th first-class century after resuming his innings on 90. The left-handed opening-batsman scored 137 runs from 206 balls, hitting 20 fours.

Scores in brief: Central Punjab 313 all out, 95.5 overs (Kamran Akmal 90, Ahmed Shehzad 60, Faheem Ashraf 52, Usman Salahuddin 38, Ehsan Adil 25; Kashif Bhatti 3-99, Mir Hamza 2-46, Sohail Khan 2-72, Tabish Khan 2-80) and 273-5, 65.5 overs (Salman Butt 137, Azhar Ali 90, Umer Akmal 24; Tabish Khan 3-65)

Sindh 256 all-out, 74.4 overs (Fawad Alam 92, Saad Ali 81, Omair Bin Yousaf 33; Naseem Shah 6-78, Ehsan Adil 2-36) and 158-8, 58 overs (Sarfaraz Ahmed 54, Khurram Manzoor 28, Saad Ali 23; Naseem Shah 3-33, Zafar Gohar 2-45). Match result: Drawn.

Northern maintain upper hand in drawn game: Northern maintained the upper hand on the fourth and final day as their Quaid-i-Azam Trophy tournament round-five first-class match against Southern Punjab ended in a draw at the Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot on Thursday. Resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 403 for 8, Southern Punjab managed to take the total to 453 all out, courtesy wicketkeeper batsman Adnan Akmal’s 100-ball 64 that included 10 fours. Northern (first innings 550 for six declared) managed a 97-run first innings lead. Southern Punjab who were 440 for eight after the completion of 110 overs gained full five batting points, Northern took two by taking eight wickets in the stipulated period.

Noman Ali with five wickets was the best bowler for Northern, Waqas Ahmed and Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed two wickets apiece. Northern got off to a solid start in their second innings, first inning double centurion Zeeshan Malik made 59 runs while his fellow opener Haider Ali scored 79 runs.

The two added 131 runs for the first wicket. Northern though lost three wickets in quick succession shortly before the tea interval; they were placed at 146 for three at tea. Besides the two openers, first inning centurion Umar Amin (4) was also dismissed before the tea interval. Left-arm-spinner Mohammad Irfan took all three wickets. In the final session of play, Northern declared Itheir second innings at 212 for four after 57 overs of batting; stumps were drawn and the match was declared a draw with Northern’s declaration.

Scores in brief: Northern 550 for 6 declared in 124.2 overs (Zeeshan Malik 216, Umar Amin 156, Faizan Riaz 83; Rahat Ali 3-97, Muhammad Abbas 2-86) and 212 for 4 declared, 57 overs (Haider Ali 79, Zeeshan Malik 59; Mohammad Irfan Jr. 3-70)

Southern Punjab 453 all out, 113.5 overs (Sohaib Maqsood 111, Sami Aslam 100, Shan Masood 58; Noman Ali 5-148, Waqas Ahmed 3-59) Result: Match drawn.