Raja against accepting Sharjeel in Pak cricket fold

LAHORE: Pakistan former captain-turned-cricket commentator Ramiz Raja has said that opening batsman Sharjeel Khan should not be accepted back by the cricketing fraternity, as the tainted batsman brought disgrace to the nation.

“I am really disappointed why our society and cricket fraternity allow such persons back, who have polluted the system and have brought disgrace to Pakistan. I believe that we get really happy to see the return of these crooks,” said Raja in a video message. The statement comes after reports circulated that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has allowed opening batsman Sharjeel Khan to play club cricket, paving the way for the tainted player to return to the national side. Sharjeel is also expected to be part of the players draft for the fifth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Raja said that overlooking a player’s character and credibility over their skills and ability is a ‘short-term’ goal. “Bringing back such players means that our current talent is useless, because if we are unable to find an opener in five years, it is the fault of the system that needs to be fixed,” he said. The former captain was of the view that Pakistan needs to introspect itself and needs to show character in all department including sports to move ahead. “Such people have no return in my dictionary, because they have disgraced the nation and they should not be brought back into the system again,” he added. Sharjeel was handed a five-year ban in 2017 after he was found involved in a match-fixing scandal in the PSL 2017. The player admitted he is guilt earlier this year and entered the rehab programme.