Fasih, Saim hit tons in U-19 Cricket

LAHORE: Centuries from Northern’s Abdul Fasih and Sindh’s Saim Ayub were the highlights on day three of the fifth-round of National U19 Three-Day tournament on Thursday.

Both Northern and Sindh drew their matches against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, respectively. At Naya Nazimabad Ground in Karachi, resuming their second innings on 36 for no loss, Sindh were bowled out for 247 in 90.4 overs.

Saim Ayub top-scored with a 191-ball 104 Taha Mehmood contributed with 35. For Balochistan, M Junaid grabbed four wickets for 77. The slow left-arm spinner ended with match figures of eight for 169.

Chasing 259 to win, Balochistan scored eight for one in one over when stumps were drawn.In the second match of the day, Northern declared their second innings on 288 for four in 93 overs after resuming on 106 for one against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Rana Naveed Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura.

Opener Abdul Fasih scored an unbeaten 100 off 262 balls which included 16 fours. Given a target of 314 to win, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa managed to score 146 for the loss of three wickets in

32 overs when stumps were drawn.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maaz Sadaqat and Salman Khan Junior scored 52 and 51 runs, respectively.