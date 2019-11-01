Ahsan equals Dar’s T20 Int’l matches world record

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket umpire Ahsan Raza equalled world record of most T20 International matches at Dubai on Wednesday night.

Ahsan, 45, equalled the feat of 46 T20 International matches owned by countryman senior umpire Aleem Dar when he took the field to supervise a league round qualifying match of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup between United Arab Emirates and Scotland.

Ahsan, who also has officiated 33 ODIs during his 9-year international umpiring career, made his debut as a first-class umpire in 2006. He got a contract from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) along with Zameer Haider and Shozab Raza in 2012. In January 2018, he was named as one of the 17 on-field umpires for the 2018 U-19 Cricket World Cup. In October 2018, he was named as one of the 12 on-field umpires for 2018 ICC Women’s World Twenty20.

In October 2019, he was appointed as one of the 12 umpires to officiate matches in the 2019 ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

Ahsan Raza appeared in 21 first class and four List-A matches as a wicketkeeper-batsman for Faisalabad, Habib Bank Limited, Lahore, Sargodha teams in six-year first class career from 1993 to 1999.

It is interesting to note that Ahsan has so far supervised eight matches in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tournament and he can get couple of more matches in the remaining part of event and surpass Aleem Dar’s figure of 46 T20 matches. It is pertinent to mention here that Ahsan launched his T20 international umpiring career in a match of Pakistan and South Africa at Abu Dhabi in 2010. Former PCB Chairman Khalid Mahmood, former manager of national cricket team Azhar Zaidi, ex-member PCB Tournament Committee/ex-treasurer LCCA Sarfraz Ahmed, M Ameen, Test cricketers Abdul Razzaq, Imran Nazir and P&T Club’s present and former players congratulated Ahsan Raza on this distinguished feat.