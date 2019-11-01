Govt still undecided over Pak SA Games contingent

ISLAMABAD: Government is still undecided on the final strength of the 13th South Asian Games contingent which they are going to sponsor while the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) is adamant that any shortened contingent would be equal to risking medals at this regional event.

A well-placed source in the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) confirmed that meetings were still on to decide on the all related decisions on the game. “During the last three days we kept on holding meetings regarding the Ministry’s role and support for the SA Games. We have yet to decide as what would be our support or how many members of the contingent will be supported by the government,” an IPC official when contacted said.

The POA plans a 424-member contingent for the Games on the pretext that any cutting or chopping would not help the country in their overall medal tally. “We have to go all out and have to compete in almost every discipline to increase our medal winning chances. All those players with the support staff are training on their own for these Games. So it would be unjust to drop any at this point of time,” a POA official recently told The News. He said that the Ministry had already been told about that. “It is hoped that the government would go on support the entire contingent as it has been doing in the past.” The government however first set the figures at 100 and then increased it to 150. However, the Ministry is engaged in meetings in an effort to look for the way out. “We are considering all the aspects and are still in the meeting late Thursday. As to how many members the government can afford to financially support would be decided soon.”

The News has learnt that the government could well go on to support 200 at the most and leave the rest for the POA or respective federations to decide.

The 13th South Asian Games are starting in Kathmandu from December 1. With less than a month to go for teams departure, the delay in finalizing details may come hard on ultimate results.