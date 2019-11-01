Fast food calorie info only cuts intake temporarily

PARIS: Labelling fast-food menu items with calorie counts only leads to a slight, short-term decrease in average calories purchased in the United States, a study published Thursday found. And after a year, that effect is mostly diminished.

Researchers gathered data on almost 50 million menu purchases at 104 locations of a fast-food franchise with three restaurant chains in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi from April 2015-2018. During the last year of the study period, the menu items included labels with calorie counts.

In the months following the addition of labels, customers bought on average 60 calories less than before the calorie counts were included.

Notably, about 40 of those calories were attributed to side dishes (including desserts). But after a year, the average calories per transaction had reduced to only 23 calories less than before labelling. The trend “could have occurred if customers initially responded to the novelty of calorie labels but stopped noticing them over time,” the study suggested.