Texas hospital livestreams brain surgery on Facebook

WASHINGTON: A young woman in Texas who remained awake for her brain surgery was able to speak to doctors during the procedure — and viewers form around the world looked on, as part of the operation was livestreamed on Facebook.
By Wednesday, nearly 100,000 people had watched doctors removed a mass from Jenna Schardt´s brain during a 40-minute video of the operation that was livestreamed Tuesday morning. In the video, the 25-year-old patient can be seen speaking with physicians on one side of a blue operating curtain while doctors in surgical masks work on her brain on the other side.
