Indonesia religious body staffer falls foul of own laws

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia: An Indonesian man working for an organisation which helped draft strict religious laws ordering adulterers to be flogged was himself publically whipped after he was caught having an affair with a married woman.

On Thursday, a masked religious officer rained down 28 lashes on the back of Aceh Ulema Council (MPU) member Mukhlis after he was caught canoodling with a married woman last month. Mukhlis, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, grimaced and flinched during the punishment in the provincial capital Banda Aceh, before his married companion was flogged with a rattan cane some 23 times. The organisation that Mukhlis works for advised the local government and legislature on drafting and implementing Aceh´s religious law, including public flogging.