TB drug price slashed in global push to thwart killer disease

HYDERABAD, India: A pharmaceutical multinational on Thursday slashed the price of a key anti-tuberculosis drug boosting the battle against the world’s deadliest infectious disease, as a new treatment was also set to begin extensive testing. The initiatives came as the United Nations seeks to galvanise the campaign against TB, which killed 1.5 million people worldwide last year and saw 10 million more infected.

“This lifesaving drug has, until now, been completely unaffordable in developing countries,” said Lelio Marmora, head of Unitaid, a global health initiative that helped broker the landmark deal, which will see the Sanofi company cut the price of its rifapentine drug by two thirds. The cheaper price will apply in 100 of the world’s poorest nations. South Africa, where TB is a big killer, will roll out the drug from next year, Unitaid’s programme director Robert Matiru told AFP. Other major markets that could take up the treatments include India, which has a quarter of the world’s TB cases, Indonesia, Philippines and Kenya, Sanofi’s global health business chief Thibaud Lefort told AFP.

“We are looking realistically next year at adding at least five major countries and a dozen other smaller countries accelerating their efforts,” he said. Lefort said his firm welcomed generic versions of the drug being produced. Aid agencies have become increasingly frustrated at the slow pace of fighting the disease, which the UN hopes to eradicate by 2030. The existing TB vaccine is almost a century old and only good for limited numbers of patients and forms of the illness. The battle has been held up by some TB strains becoming resistant to drugs.