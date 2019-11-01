Bangladesh upholds death sentence of Islamist leader

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s highest court on Thursday upheld a death sentence against a top Islamist leader for war crimes in a move that lawyers said meant he would almost certainly be executed in the coming months.

A.T.M. Azharul Islam, a stalwart of opposition party Jamaat-e-Islami, was sentenced to death in 2014 for rape, murder and genocide during 1971. He would become the sixth Islamist leader to be hanged for their role in the war, which saw Bangladesh break away from Pakistan after a nine-month conflict.

The Supreme Court led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain rejected an appeal by the 67-year-old in a majority verdict, defence lawyer Khandker Mahbub Hossain told reporters.

“We will file a review petition against the verdict,” he said, adding Islam was an 18-year-old student during the war and did not have a leading role helping the Pakistani military. But it is rare in Bangladeshi judicial history for a verdict to be overturned on review. All previous death sentences arising out of the 1971 war cases have been upheld.

A prosecutor told AFP that Islam could be hanged within months if the review backs the verdict. Islam was assistant secretary general of Jamaat, the nation’s largest Islamist party. He is the last of its prominent leaders to face war crimes accusations.

In recent years, the controversial International Crimes Tribunal, set up by the government in 2010, has sentenced dozens of people to death including five Jamaat leaders on war crimes charges. A former minister of the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party was also sentenced to death by the tribunal and later hanged.