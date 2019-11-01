US House formalises Trump impeachment process in landmark vote

Washington: Congress formally opened a new, public phase of its corruption investigation into Donald Trump on Thursday as US lawmakers voted for the first time to advance the impeachment process targeting the US president.

“Today the House takes the next step forward as we establish the procedures for open hearings... so that the public can see the facts for themselves,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. “What is at stake in all of this is nothing less than our democracy.

The top Democrat and Trump´s chief nemesis in Congress addressed fellow lawmakers shortly before her chamber took a Halloween morning vote along party lines — 232 to 196 — to pass a resolution that lays out rules for the next stages of the impeachment process. Trump has repeatedly branded the inquiry as illegitimate and politically motivated and he was true to form in his instant reaction to the vote in the bitterly divided House. “The Greatest Witch Hunt In American History!” he boomed on Twitter.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham issued a longer statement, accusing opposition Democrats of being “fundamentally un-American” in their “unhinged obsession with this illegitimate impeachment. “Democrats are choosing every day to waste time on a sham impeachment — a blatantly partisan attempt to destroy the President,” she said.

Trump meanwhile called on Republicans to rally behind him even as he faced the embarrassing likelihood of becoming the third president in history to be impeached and placed on trial for removal in the Senate, over an alleged scheme to extort Ukraine´s help to get him reelected in 2020.

The embattled president retweeted a rallying cry from Fox News host Laura Ingraham that called on Republicans to “stand together and defend the leader of their party against these smears.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s top adviser for Russian and European affairs is leaving his job at the White House, a day before he’s scheduled to testify before the House impeachment investigators, a senior administration official said Wednesday.

Tim Morrison owes his job at the National Security Council to Trump, but his testimony Thursday in the House impeachment inquiry might be central to a push to remove the president from office.

A senior administration official said Morrison “has decided to pursue other opportunities.” The official, who was not authorized to discuss Morrison’s job and spoke only on condition of anonymity, said Morrison has been considering leaving the administration for “some time.”

Morrison has been in the spotlight since August when a government whistleblower said multiple United States officials had said Trump was “using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election.” Now it’s his turn in the impeachment probe’s hot seat.