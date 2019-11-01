Israel soldier jailed for killing Gaza teen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JERUSALEM: An Israeli military court has sentenced a soldier to one month in jail over the killing of a Palestinian teenager after he opened fire without authorisation, the army said Wednesday. The unnamed soldier was convicted Monday for “acting without authorisation in a manner endangering to life and well-being”, it said in a statement. Othman Rami Halles, 15, was shot dead during protests on the Israel-Gaza border on July 13, 2018, the Palestinian health ministry said at the time.
