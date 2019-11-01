China says hopes US will ‘stop abusing concept of national security’

BEIJING: China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday after reports that the United States Department of the Interior had grounded its fleet of Chinese-made drones that it hoped Washington would “stop abusing the concept of national security” and provide a non-discriminatory atmosphere for Chinese companies. Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing after reports that the U.S. Department of Interior had grounded all Chinese-made or part-made drones as part of a review of its entire drone program. On Thursday leading Chinese drone maker DJI said it was aware of the reports but could not confirm them.