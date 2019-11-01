close
Fri Nov 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
N
Newsdesk
November 1, 2019

China says hopes US will ‘stop abusing concept of national security’

World

N
Newsdesk
November 1, 2019

BEIJING: China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday after reports that the United States Department of the Interior had grounded its fleet of Chinese-made drones that it hoped Washington would “stop abusing the concept of national security” and provide a non-discriminatory atmosphere for Chinese companies. Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing after reports that the U.S. Department of Interior had grounded all Chinese-made or part-made drones as part of a review of its entire drone program. On Thursday leading Chinese drone maker DJI said it was aware of the reports but could not confirm them.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World