At Saudi’s ‘Davos in desert’, foreign women avoid abayas

RIYADH: Many foreign women at Saudi Arabia´s Davos-style investment conference have donned an array of colourful tunics, happily avoiding the austere black “abaya”. Alongside Saudis in traditional dress and foreign men in ties and suits, women from the ranks of business and policy-making are visiting Saudi Arabia at a time when its young leader is introducing some striking reforms. “This year, I noticed that a lot of females are not wearing the abaya,” said Claire Zheng, who was representing a Chinese company. “They are like me — like today I´m wearing an abaya freely open, like this,” she told AFP, gesturing to her long purple tunic embellished with small luminous pearls. She said she felt more comfortable visiting Riyadh at time when “the abaya is no longer obligatory”, unlike previous editions of the annual Future Investment Initiative, the kingdom´s marquee event. “Before if some waiters saw you wearing this kind of abaya, with the colours and not covered up, then they were kind of reminding you kindly you have to wear it properly in public.