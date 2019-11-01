IS names Baghdadi successor, threatens US

BEIRUT: The Islamic State group confirmed the death of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a statement Thursday and named his replacement as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi. “We mourn you... commander of the faithful,” said Abu Hamza al-Quraishi — presented as the jihadist group´s new spokesman — in an audio statement.

Baghdadi, who led IS since 2014 and was the world´s most wanted man, was killed in a US special forces raid in Syria´s northwestern province of Idlib on Sunday. The group also confirmed the killing in another raid the following day of the group´s previous spokesman Abu Hassan al-Muhajir.

The statement said the jihadist group´s legislative and consultative body convened after the 48-year-old Iraqi-born jihadist chief´s death. “The Islamic State shura council convened immediately after confirming the martyrdom of Sheikh Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and the elders of the holy warriors agreed” on a replacement, said the seven-minute message. Little is known about Hashimi, whose name was seldom mentioned as a possible successor the multiple times that Baghdadi was reported killed in recent years. “We don´t know much about him except that he is the leading judge of IS and he heads the Sharia (Islamic law) committee,” said Hisham al-Hashemi, an Iraqi expert on IS.

The IS spokesman also issued a stark warning to the United States, whose President Donald Trump announced Baghdadi´s death in a televised address from the White House.

The Pentagon released video and photos on Wednesday of the US special forces raid that resulted in the death of Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Among the images released by the Defense Department was grainy black-and-white footage of US troops approaching on foot the high-walled compound in northwestern Syria where Baghdadi was holed up. The Pentagon also released video of airstrikes on a group of unknown fighters on the ground who opened fire on the helicopters that ferried US forces in for the assault on Baghdadi´s compound in Syria´s Idlib province. Before and after pictures of the isolated compound were also released. The compound was razed by US munitions after the raid, leaving it looking like “a parking lot with large potholes,” said Marine Corps General Kenneth McKenzie, commander of US Central Command. McKenzie, speaking to reporters at the Pentagon, also provided several new details about Sunday´s raid. He said that two children were killed — and not three as President Donald Trump previously said — when Baghdadi blew himself up with a suicide vest in a tunnel as he tried to escape US troops. He said the children appeared to be under 12 years old. McKenzie was asked about Trump´s claim that Baghdadi had fled into the tunnel “crying and whimpering.