close
Fri Nov 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
November 1, 2019

No hurdles for Azadi March participants: KP govt

National

BR
Bureau report
November 1, 2019

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister's Adviser Ajmal Wazir Khan said on Thursday that there were no hurdles for the participants of "Azadi March" in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as roads, businesses and educational institutions remained open.

Addressing a press conference, Ajmal Wazir said that it was the first time in the history of the country that not a single road was blocked for protestors. He believed the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) had no agenda for the long march. The adviser stated that the government was following the agreement with opposition parties, and hoped the opposition would honour the agreement as well.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan